Hong Kong Design Centre Names New Executive Director

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 June 2021 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) announced today the appointment of Dr Joseph Wong as its new Executive Director, succeeding Dr Edmund Lee with effect from 1 July 2021.









Dr Joseph Wong, new Executive Director of Hong Kong Design Centre effective from 1 July 2021

Dr Joseph Wong is a designer, academic and educator, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in design education to HKDC. He has most recently served as the Vice Principal of Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) and Deputy Academic Director – Design Discipline of the Vocational Training Council (VTC), where he oversaw the strategic and academic development of a diverse portfolio of design programmes and built relationships with local and international partners. His contribution to design education has won him the Berkeley Prize International Fellowship in 2014.

Joseph is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, and was elected its Council Member in 2020. He has served on a number of professional and government bodies related to sustainable design and development. Joseph holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of California at Berkeley, a Master of Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Leicester.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC, said that the Board of Directors was confident that Joseph's well-developed industry background and experience will steer HKDC's far-reaching mission to the next level, including fostering new opportunities brought forth by the Greater Bay Area development.

"We believe that Joseph's vast industry experience, especially in design education and fostering connections with industry and academic partners will be very valuable for HKDC, bringing in fresh knowledge and perspectives as we continue to push forward our mission of establishing Hong Kong as an international design hub," said Prof. Eric Yim.

Dr Joseph Wong remarked, "I am honoured to be named the new Executive Director of HKDC, as I have long known and been impressed with its wide range of programmes. It is also an exciting time to join the organisation as it prepares to establish a new base in Sham Shui Po over the next few years. I look forward to working with HKDC's diverse stakeholders in carrying on the design movement, and maximising its mission reach and impact."

Hong Kong Design Centre expresses its deepest appreciation to Dr Edmund Lee for his excellent stewardship in the past 11 years. Under Edmund's leadership, HKDC has greatly expanded its portfolio of programmes and strengthened its institutional structure, poising it for further growth. Edmund has also secured policy support from the HKSAR Government, raising awareness of the value of human-centred design thinking among the public service sector as well as the general public.

"As a design advocate, I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the unique public mission of HKDC and advanced the design mission to one increasingly strategic and human-centric for the city, businesses and the community," said Dr Edmund Lee.

Prof. Eric Yim and the Board of HKDC are thankful to Dr Edmund Lee for his long-term service and significant contributions, and wish him the best in his future endeavours.





About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org

#HongKongDesignCentre #HKDC