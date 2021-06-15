Alexa
Official thanks New Taipei hospital for treating 11% of ICU patients amid COVID

Infection hotspot New Taipei City has accounted for over half of Taiwan's total cases

  523
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/15 10:34
Far Eastern Memorial Hospital

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An official from Taiwan’s coronavirus task force has expressed his gratitude to a hospital in New Taipei for shouldering the burden of treating over one-tenth of the country’s severely ill patients.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) medical response division, said in a Facebook post on Monday (June 14) that Far Eastern Memorial Hospital (FEMH) alone is responsible for 11 percent of COVID patients requiring intensive care.

Located in the Banqiao District of New Taipei, the hospital has added 58 ICU beds for the seriously ill during the spike in local infections, far exceeding the 20 beds asked by the health authorities. New Taipei has been a hotspot in the country's oubreak since May and accounted for 5,715 of the 11,842 total domestic cases recorded this year as of Tuesday (June 15), according to CECC figures.

A physician-turned-official who previously worked in the hospital, Lo attributed its capacity to handle the cases to the team led by Chang Hou-tai (張厚台), a veteran doctor and director at FEMH's Medical Intensive Care Unit. He also thanked Shuang Ho Hospital, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, and Mackay Memorial Hospital in New Taipei for their efforts in the battle.

Lo pointed out that Taiwan has seen hospital admission cases trend downward since June 5, an indicator that the pandemic is being reined in, wrote CNA. The number of cases reported daily has decreased from several hundred to less than 200 over the past week.
Updated : 2021-06-15 12:38 GMT+08:00

