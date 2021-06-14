Alexa
Armin Laschet: With Russia 'you have to talk more, not less'

By Deutsche Welle
2021/06/14 14:21
State premier of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet speaking with DW editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge

Armin Laschet, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's candidate to be chancellor, on Tuesday told DW that Germany and the EU should keep channels of dialogue with Moscow open.

Laschet stressed that, despite differences with Russia on key issues such as the annexation of Crimea, Germany should not seek to isolate the country from a diplomatic point of view.

"People calling for a tougher approach need to say what they mean by a tougher approach," Laschet said. "We have sanctions, but breaking off diplomatic relations or anything like that would be wrong."

The politician, who is state premier of Germany's most populous state. North Rhine-Westphalia, welcomed the fact that US President Joe Biden would be meeting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the coming week.

"When things get difficult, you have to talk more, not less," Laschet said. "That's why it's a good thing that Joe Biden, the American president, will be meeting President Putin in the next few days. The American and Russian presidents meeting again at last. That's more important than ever in times of crisis."

'Coalition of democracies'

Laschet also welcomed Biden's efforts to consult EU allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia.

"The US is returning to the World Health Organization, it's engaging at the United Nations again, and it's reviving the G7 process, as we just saw over the weekend

