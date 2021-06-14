Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US authorities looking into possible fission gas leak at Chinese nuclear reactor: Report

French partner of Chinese plant requested waiver to share American technical information

  128
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/14 22:30
Taishan Nuclear Power Plant

Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has since last week been examining the circumstances of a possible fission leak at a nuclear reactor in China after requests were made by the French company partnered with the local operators of the facility, according to a CNN report.

Framatone, the French company that helped build the plant, warned of an “imminent radiological threat” in its efforts to contact U.S. officials for a waiver that would grant the company permission to share American technical know-how in handling the matter.

The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in Guangdong Province’s Taishan, was first said to be leaking fission gas by Framatone in a cable sent on June 3 to the U.S. Department of Energy requesting the waiver. In an alarming development, a cable sent on June 8 said the Chinese authorities had doubled the radiation limits at the plant and in nearby areas so as to keep the reactor going.

Electrictie de France, the French utility which is the parent company of Framatone, has said it is aware of an escalated concentration of “noble gases in the primary circuit” of reactor one at the Chinese plant, per CNN.

U.S. authorities, which only became involved in the issue because of the Framatone request, have been liaising with both the French and Chinese governments. Several meetings of the U.S. National Security Council have also been held on the subject.

The Biden administration does not believe the situation at the plant has yet reached a “crisis level,” according to sources cited by CNN. Were the U.S. to be aware of any imminent danger to the local population, it would be required by treaty to make the information known.

For its part, the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant has yet to acknowledge anything is amiss. It has published a statement claiming the readings for the plant and the surrounding area are both normal, though it has shared that part of the facility recently had an “overhaul,” according to the report.
U.S.-China
Framatone
Taishan Nuclear Power Plant
Electrictie de France
EDF
fission
leak

RELATED ARTICLES

EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19
EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19
2021/06/11 15:26
Senate bill calls for investigation into Wuhan lab leak, US funding
Senate bill calls for investigation into Wuhan lab leak, US funding
2021/06/09 19:32
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ
2021/06/09 09:30
Florida takes aim at Chinese espionage, intellectual property theft with 2 new laws
Florida takes aim at Chinese espionage, intellectual property theft with 2 new laws
2021/06/08 13:00
Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated
Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated
2021/05/27 09:44

Updated : 2021-06-14 22:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July