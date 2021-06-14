Alexa
Taiwan’s pandemic subsidy for households with children to accept applications from Tuesday

Parents or guardians can either apply online or go to an ATM

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/14 21:14
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Households eligible for the new NT$10,000 (US$345) COVID-19 subsidy can apply online from Tuesday (June 15), and the government will dole out the money beginning Friday, CNA reported.

The subsidy was put forth by the Executive Yuan to reduce the pandemic burden on households with children or with young adults who have disabilities and are in junior high school, senior high schools, or their first three years of five-year colleges.

The subsidy, which is part of the new relief package, will benefit about 2.5 million children. For households with children under two years old, the Ministry of Health and Welfare will be responsible for doling out the cash.

The Ministry of Education said that to avoid gathering crowds, there will be two ways before Sept. 30 to claim the money without paying any processing fees. The first is to apply via the internet, while the second is to use an ATM.

The internet method will become available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and parents or guardians should go to this website. Information required includes the adult’s ID card number and bank account information as well as the relevant child’s National Health Insurance card number.

After verification, the NT$10,000 will be remitted to the account the next day, though payouts will not begin until Friday.

For parents or guardians who opt for the ATM route, they can go to any Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, and Taishin Bank ATM machine, insert their debit cards, and simply key in their child’s National Health Insurance card number as well as their own ID card number to receive payment. For questions related to the subsidy, call toll-free at 0809-098001 or 02-7752-3766.
COVID-19 subsidy
COVID-19
Ministry of Education
relief measure
stimulus
Taiwan
pandemic

Updated : 2021-06-14 22:44 GMT+08:00

