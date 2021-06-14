President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (June 14) denied rumors that she had been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Media reported that former political talk show host Dennis Peng (彭文正) had said in a livestream that President Tsai had secretly opted for a Pfizer jab. Peng added that Tsai has put on a political show by encouraging the public to get the domestic vaccines being developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and United Biomedical Inc.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said both Tsai and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) are willing to authorize the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to seek any documents related to their inoculation records and publish them, per CNA. The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Monday that no COVID vaccination records exist for either the president or vice president.

The spokesperson urged malign actors to cease spreading false information, which is criminally prosecutable.

The Presidential Office has stated several times that the president and vice president will do anything to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan, Chang said. Once domestic vaccines have been successfully developed, both will get the jabs as promised, he added.