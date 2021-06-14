Alexa
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei

Waterfront empty at Bitan Scenic Area amid Level 3 restrictions

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/14 17:09
(Larissa Soto photo)

(Larissa Soto photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Honduran photographer captured this scene of a masked statue reading the newspaper at an empty waterfront in New Taipei City amid the Level 3 restrictions that are in place across the country.

The photographer, Larissa Soto, told Taiwan News that she captured this photo at the Bitan Scenic Area in New Taipei City's Xindian District on May 22. In the photo, the normally grinning statue appears more subdued with a bright orange face mask.

There are no signs of human life in the background, and storm clouds forming overhead convey a sense of foreboding. In response to a sudden surge of COVID cases in mid-May, the CECC announced a Level 3 alert for the entire country on May 19 and has extended it twice, with it currently set to expire on June 28.

Statue during happier times. (tour.ntpc.gov.tw photo)

(Larissa Soto photo)
Level 3 alert
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
lockdown
Level 3 restrictions
statue
Bitan Scenic Area
Xindian

Updated : 2021-06-14 17:39 GMT+08:00

