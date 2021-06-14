Romania bans Huawei from its 5G network

Taipei (Taiwan News) — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a bill last Friday (June 11) that essentially bans China’s Huawei from being involved in the country’s 5G networks amid national security concerns.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban first announced the country was considering a Huawei 5G ban last November. In April, the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu approved a law excluding the Chinese telecoms giant, and it was later approved by parliament.

The law says that telecommunications companies may not be considered in Romania due to “risks, threats or vulnerabilities to national security,” according to Euronews. It also requires that companies wanting to supply technologies and equipment for Romania’s 5G network request the opinion of the Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Iohannis.

The bill follows a joint statement by the U.S. and Romania in August of 2019 where the two said that “as part of a risked-based security approach, careful and complete evaluation of 5G vendors is necessary,” with those controlled by foreign governments and lacking clear ownership structure ruled out, according to Reuters.

Romania is now the third European country to bar Huawei from its 5G networks, following similar moves by the U.K. and Sweden. The U.S. has suspected Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, an accusation both Huawei and Beijing deny.