Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Romania bans Huawei from its 5G network

President Klaus Iohannis signed the bill into law on June 11

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/14 15:47
Huawei logo (Reuters photo)

Huawei logo (Reuters photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a bill last Friday (June 11) that essentially bans China’s Huawei from being involved in the country’s 5G networks amid national security concerns.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban first announced the country was considering a Huawei 5G ban last November. In April, the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu approved a law excluding the Chinese telecoms giant, and it was later approved by parliament.

The law says that telecommunications companies may not be considered in Romania due to “risks, threats or vulnerabilities to national security,” according to Euronews. It also requires that companies wanting to supply technologies and equipment for Romania’s 5G network request the opinion of the Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Iohannis.

The bill follows a joint statement by the U.S. and Romania in August of 2019 where the two said that “as part of a risked-based security approach, careful and complete evaluation of 5G vendors is necessary,” with those controlled by foreign governments and lacking clear ownership structure ruled out, according to Reuters.

Romania is now the third European country to bar Huawei from its 5G networks, following similar moves by the U.K. and Sweden. The U.S. has suspected Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, an accusation both Huawei and Beijing deny.
Romania Huawei
Romania Huawei 5G ban
Romania US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Romania moves to ban Huawei from its 5G network
Romania moves to ban Huawei from its 5G network
2020/11/03 15:56

Updated : 2021-06-14 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination