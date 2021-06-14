Alexa
Heat alert issued for northern, eastern Taiwan

Southern regions expected to have milder, wetter weather

By Taiwan News
2021/06/14 14:49
High temperatures to be observed this week. 

High temperatures to be observed this week.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced on Sunday (June 13) that the country would experience high temperatures throughout the entire week from June 14 to 20, with the heat reaching 36 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern regions.

As the southwestern wind brings in moisture from the ocean, the bureau predicted central and southern Taiwan will receive some precipitation. Afternoon thundershowers will be likely in eastern Taiwan and in mountainous areas in the north.

Although the rains are likely to replenish the reservoirs in the south, the bureau warned thundershowers could bring deluges and gales within a short time.

On Monday (June 14), a yellow signal, which indicates likely temperatures above 36 degrees, was issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Ilan County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County. An orange signal, meaning the temperature may surpass 38 degrees, was issued for Nantou County.

Heat alert issued for northern, eastern Taiwan (CWB image)
weather forecast
heat
Taiwan

