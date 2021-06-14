Taiwan’s TSMC mulling US chip packaging plant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is thinking about building a chip packaging facility in the U.S.

According to Nikkei Asia, the advanced IC packaging facility would be TSMC’s first such plant outside of Taiwan and comes amid a push by the U.S. government to have more of the tech supply chain located in America. The plant would take advantage of TSMC’s latest 3D stacking technologies to place semiconductors with different functions onto one chiplet, sources told Nikkei.

TSMC is also currently constructing an advanced chip packaging plant in Miaoli that is set to go into production in 2022. Chip packaging, which is largely focused in Asia, is an area where the U.S. wants more domestic capabilities.

Last year, TSMC announced that it would be building a 5-nanometer fab in Phoenix, Arizona, with volume production of 20,000 wafers a month set to begin around 2024. Sources told Nikkei that the Taiwanese company is now considering increasing plant capacity to 120,000 wafers a month.

TSMC currently only has four fabs that can pump out more than 100,000 wafers a month, and they are all located in Taiwan. “The company is cautious not to make commitments too early as there are a lot of uncertainties that need to be taken into consideration, including geopolitical factors,” one source told the outlet.

The company did not respond for comment on U.S. chip packaging plans but did point to CEO C.C. Wei’s (魏哲家) April comments where he said that TSMC’s land acquisition in Phoenix was open to further possible expansion.