Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

G7 stresses importance of peace across Taiwan Strait

Statement shows instability in Asia-Pacific a growing concern for West

By Taiwan News
2021/06/14 12:05
Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo at Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After its 2021 summit, the Group of Seven issued a communiqué that included the call for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and emphasized that the Indo-Pacific should remain free and open.

Held in the British county of Cornwall from June 11 to 13, the summit was represented by over half of the world’s economy. As COVID-19 still hovers over the globe, how to end the pandemic and revive economies became the top priority in the discussions.

The participants also shared common goals such as creating a fairer global tax system, curbing carbon emissions, and amplifying the power of democracy, freedom, and equality.

In terms of regional affairs, the leaders shed light on Taiwan-China relations by underscoring the importance of stability across the Taiwan Strait. "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions," the commuiqué stated.

China's wolf-warrior diplomacy and continuing incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone have raised concerns in Taiwan and the U.S. Beyond increasing its military presence in the Western Pacific, the Biden administration is also combining economic and diplomatic pressure to tackle China's expansion, Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), the assistant researcher at the Institue for National Defence and Security Research, told CNA.
G7 summit
G7

RELATED ARTICLES

G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
2021/06/14 00:00
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
2021/06/12 20:00
G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke
G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke
2021/06/12 14:04
G7 summit a landmark moment for Taiwan
G7 summit a landmark moment for Taiwan
2021/06/12 10:00
G7 backs making climate risk disclosure mandatory
G7 backs making climate risk disclosure mandatory
2021/06/07 06:00

Updated : 2021-06-14 12:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination