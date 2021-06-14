G7 stresses importance of peace across Taiwan Strait

Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo at Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After its 2021 summit, the Group of Seven issued a communiqué that included the call for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and emphasized that the Indo-Pacific should remain free and open.

Held in the British county of Cornwall from June 11 to 13, the summit was represented by over half of the world’s economy. As COVID-19 still hovers over the globe, how to end the pandemic and revive economies became the top priority in the discussions.

The participants also shared common goals such as creating a fairer global tax system, curbing carbon emissions, and amplifying the power of democracy, freedom, and equality.

In terms of regional affairs, the leaders shed light on Taiwan-China relations by underscoring the importance of stability across the Taiwan Strait. "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions," the commuiqué stated.

China's wolf-warrior diplomacy and continuing incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone have raised concerns in Taiwan and the U.S. Beyond increasing its military presence in the Western Pacific, the Biden administration is also combining economic and diplomatic pressure to tackle China's expansion, Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), the assistant researcher at the Institue for National Defence and Security Research, told CNA.