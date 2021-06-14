Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 10:01
Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face.

With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic and gave Booker a technical with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

Before leaving, Jokic went over to Payne near midcourt and appeared to apologize.

Jokic finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. The Suns lead the series 3-0.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-14 12:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination