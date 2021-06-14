Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

72-year-old John Force wins NHRA New England Nationals

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 05:29
72-year-old John Force wins NHRA New England Nationals

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.

“(The win) represents a team effort,” Force said. “You have to look at both of these cars and all the people that take care of me, that’s what it’s all about. Robert helps me so much and, right now, I’ve got a car and we won today, and I did my job. I want to thank all the people in Epping for coming back.”

Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.

Torrence beat Mike Salinas with a 3.827 at 324.44, and Stanfield topped Greg Anderson withba 6.576 at 209.88 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Updated : 2021-06-14 08:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination