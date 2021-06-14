Alexa
Left-hander Matz placed on COVID-related IL by Blue Jays

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 02:47
BOSTON (AP) — Steven Matz was placed on the COVID-related injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays before Sunday’s game against Boston, one day after the left-hander beat the Red Sox.

Matz (7-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, a day after he was optioned.

Updated : 2021-06-14 04:13 GMT+08:00

