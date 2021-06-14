Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

By Associated Press
2021/06/14 02:24
Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels crash-landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported. The statement accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching the drone from inside Yemen.

Photos on the state-run Saudi Press Agency showed a substantial section of the roof of a building badly damaged. Another photo showed the motor of the alleged drone and its broken propeller on the ground.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the country's Saudi-backed government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict the following year to try and weaken the Houthis and drive them out of the capital.

The war has killed more than 130,000 people in Yemen and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In March, Saudi Arabia offered a cease-fire proposal to the Houthis in an attempt to halt the war, but fighting has continued to rage around the city of Marib as the rebels push to capture the city and complete their control over the northern half of the country.

Updated : 2021-06-14 04:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination