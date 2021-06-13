Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Malaysia expels Frenchman accused of inspiring kidnapping

By LORI HINNANT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/13 23:31
Malaysia expels Frenchman accused of inspiring kidnapping

PARIS (AP) — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping in eastern France of a girl whose mother had lost custody was expelled by Malaysia on Sunday.

France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, who was detained on immigration charges by Malaysia after living in the Southeast Asian country for several years.

Daillet, his pregnant partner and children were placed on a commercial flight on Sunday, a Malaysian official said. Prosecutors accuse him of helping organize the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France.

Daillet runs a website calling for the overthrow of the French government and supports extremist QAnon-style conspiracy theories.

His lawyer released a statement before their expulsion denouncing France for exercising political pressure on Malaysia. The lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, said that Daillet had neither been convicted nor charged in the child's kidnapping. The girl was found with her mother a few days after she was abducted.

Basson-Larbi said Daillet's only link to the case was “as a source of political inspiration for some of the child's kidnappers.”

The lawyer said French authorities had pressured Daillet and his partner to buy plane tickets back to France despite the partner's risky pregnancy.

A Malaysian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case, said they boarded a commercial flight Sunday morning.

___

Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed.

Updated : 2021-06-14 01:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination