WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Dallas
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|4
___
Chicago 83, Indiana 79
Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64
Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.