WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800
New York 5 4 .556
Washington 4 5 .444
Atlanta 4 6 .400 4
Chicago 4 7 .364
Indiana 1 11 .083 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 2 .818
Las Vegas 7 3 .700
Phoenix 5 5 .500
Dallas 5 5 .500
Minnesota 4 5 .444 4
Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 83, Indiana 79

Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

