American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 41 24 .631 _
Boston 39 26 .600 2
New York 33 31 .516
Toronto 32 30 .516
Baltimore 22 41 .349 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 24 .625 _
Cleveland 34 27 .557
Kansas City 30 33 .476
Detroit 26 38 .406 14
Minnesota 26 38 .406 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 39 27 .591 _
Houston 36 28 .563 2
Los Angeles 32 32 .500 6
Seattle 31 35 .470 8
Texas 25 40 .385 13½

___

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 23:40 GMT+08:00

