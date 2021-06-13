American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|Boston
|39
|26
|.600
|2
|New York
|33
|31
|.516
|7½
|Toronto
|32
|30
|.516
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|41
|.349
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|33
|.476
|9½
|Detroit
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|39
|27
|.591
|_
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|Los Angeles
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|Seattle
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|Texas
|25
|40
|.385
|13½
___
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland 11, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.