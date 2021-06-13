Euro Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Turkey 0, Italy 3
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Turkey vs. Wales, 1600 GMT
Italy vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT
Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Finland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
Finland vs. Russia, 1300 GMT
Denmark vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT
Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT
Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Macedonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Austria vs. North Macedonia, 1600 GMT
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 1900 GMT
Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 1300 GMT
Netherlands vs. Austria, 1900 GMT
Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
England vs. Croatia, 1300 GMT
Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 1300 GMT
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 1600 GMT
England vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT
Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT
Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Poland vs. Slovakia, 1600 GMT
Spain vs. Sweden, 1900 GMT
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1300 GMT
Spain vs. Poland, 1900 GMT
Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT
Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hungary vs. Portugal, 1600 GMT
France vs. Germany, 1900 GMT
Hungary vs. France, 1300 GMT
Portugal vs. Germany, 1600 GMT
Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT
Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT