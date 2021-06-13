Alexa
Euro Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 22:15
GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
GROUP STAGE Friday, June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
GROUP STAGE Saturday, June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs. Russia, 1300 GMT

Thursday, June 17

Denmark vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT

Monday, June 21

Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT

Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

Austria vs. North Macedonia, 1600 GMT

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 1900 GMT

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 1300 GMT

Netherlands vs. Austria, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

England vs. Croatia, 1300 GMT

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 1300 GMT

Friday, June 18

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 1600 GMT

England vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT

Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Monday, June 14

Poland vs. Slovakia, 1600 GMT

Spain vs. Sweden, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1300 GMT

Saturday, June 19

Spain vs. Poland, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs. Portugal, 1600 GMT

France vs. Germany, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs. France, 1300 GMT

Portugal vs. Germany, 1600 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

Updated : 2021-06-13 23:40 GMT+08:00

