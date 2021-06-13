All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|18-14
|23-10
|Boston
|39
|26
|.600
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-16
|20-10
|New York
|33
|31
|.516
|7½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|17-16
|16-15
|Toronto
|32
|30
|.516
|7½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|13-13
|19-17
|Baltimore
|22
|41
|.349
|18
|13½
|5-5
|L-3
|11-21
|11-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|25-11
|15-13
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-12
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|33
|.476
|9½
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|16-15
|14-18
|Detroit
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|15-18
|11-20
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|14-20
|12-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|39
|27
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|21-18
|18-9
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|16-15
|Los Angeles
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|4
|8-2
|W-5
|18-16
|14-16
|Seattle
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|17-14
|14-21
|Texas
|25
|40
|.385
|13½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|15-16
|10-24
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|17-5
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|31
|31
|.500
|4
|5
|6-4
|W-3
|20-12
|11-19
|Atlanta
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|7
|4-6
|L-4
|17-17
|12-16
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|16-13
|13-22
|Washington
|26
|35
|.426
|8½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|14-17
|12-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|23-10
|14-17
|Milwaukee
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|19-15
|18-12
|St. Louis
|32
|32
|.500
|5
|5
|2-8
|L-2
|16-15
|16-17
|Cincinnati
|31
|31
|.500
|5
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|15-16
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|40
|.365
|13½
|13½
|3-7
|L-6
|13-19
|10-21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-9
|22-15
|Los Angeles
|38
|26
|.594
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-11
|18-15
|San Diego
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|1
|3-7
|L-4
|21-14
|16-15
|Colorado
|25
|40
|.385
|15½
|12½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-14
|5-26
|Arizona
|20
|45
|.308
|20½
|17½
|1-9
|L-9
|11-18
|9-27
___
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland 11, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.