Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 41 24 .631 _ _ 6-4 W-2 18-14 23-10
Boston 39 26 .600 2 _ 7-3 L-1 19-16 20-10
New York 33 31 .516 3 4-6 L-2 17-16 16-15
Toronto 32 30 .516 3 5-5 W-1 13-13 19-17
Baltimore 22 41 .349 18 13½ 5-5 L-3 11-21 11-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 40 24 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-3 25-11 15-13
Cleveland 34 27 .557 ½ 6-4 W-2 16-12 18-15
Kansas City 30 33 .476 3-7 L-2 16-15 14-18
Detroit 26 38 .406 14 10 4-6 L-2 15-18 11-20
Minnesota 26 38 .406 14 10 4-6 W-1 14-20 12-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 39 27 .591 _ _ 8-2 W-2 21-18 18-9
Houston 36 28 .563 2 _ 6-4 L-1 20-13 16-15
Los Angeles 32 32 .500 6 4 8-2 W-5 18-16 14-16
Seattle 31 35 .470 8 6 3-7 L-3 17-14 14-21
Texas 25 40 .385 13½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 15-16 10-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 32 24 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-3 17-5 15-19
Philadelphia 31 31 .500 4 5 6-4 W-3 20-12 11-19
Atlanta 29 33 .468 6 7 4-6 L-4 17-17 12-16
Miami 29 35 .453 7 8 5-5 W-3 16-13 13-22
Washington 26 35 .426 4-6 L-1 14-17 12-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 37 27 .578 _ _ 6-4 W-4 23-10 14-17
Milwaukee 37 27 .578 _ _ 8-2 W-3 19-15 18-12
St. Louis 32 32 .500 5 5 2-8 L-2 16-15 16-17
Cincinnati 31 31 .500 5 5 7-3 W-2 15-16 16-15
Pittsburgh 23 40 .365 13½ 13½ 3-7 L-6 13-19 10-21
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 40 24 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-9 22-15
Los Angeles 38 26 .594 2 _ 6-4 L-1 20-11 18-15
San Diego 37 29 .561 4 1 3-7 L-4 21-14 16-15
Colorado 25 40 .385 15½ 12½ 4-6 L-3 20-14 5-26
Arizona 20 45 .308 20½ 17½ 1-9 L-9 11-18 9-27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 23:39 GMT+08:00

