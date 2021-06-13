Alexa
Knesset meets to approve new government, end Netanyahu term

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/13 21:54
Naftali Bennett, center, who is set to become Prime Minister, is surrounded by bodyguards at the Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, prior to t...

4:45 p.m.

The latest on Israel's incoming government (all times local):

Israel’s designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, says that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran will be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran. “Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Bennett said. He added that “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett’s new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late Sunday after a parliamentary vote.

4:05 p.m.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The parliament is to hold a debate ahead of a vote of confidence for a new coalition government formed by a collection of Netanyahu's opponents.

If the coalition is approved, Naftali Bennett, a former ally turned rival of Netanyahu, would become prime minister over a disparate coalition of parties from the political right, left and center. Netanyahu is slated to become the opposition leader.

Bennett, whose parents immigrated to Israel from the United States, is expected to stress the need for close relations with the U.S.

But Bennett, who shares Netanyahu's hardline ideology, is also expected to echo the outgoing prime minister's opposition to restoring the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Updated : 2021-06-13 23:38 GMT+08:00

