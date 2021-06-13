Taipei to immunize people older than 85 regardless of household registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City will use extra COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to the city by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to immunize Taipei residents older than 85, even if their household is registered somewhere else, CNA reported.

Members of this group can contact their district or borough office on June 15 and 16, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said, adding that the group will take jabs on June 17 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in New Taipei, vaccinations for people who are older than 85 will first be given to those who registered their households in the city.

(New Taipei City Government image)