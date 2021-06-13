Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Central Weather Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean ( 鄭明典) posted several photos of himself hiking with his daughter to Facebook on Sunday (June 13), causing heated debate.

As the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has urged people to stay at home, Cheng’s hiking post spurred a backlash in the comments section.

In response to the criticism, Cheng told media that Monkey Mountain is located close to his home, so he climbs it every day, and there have been few people, CNA reported. He added that he agreed disease prevention is all about avoiding crowds.

Cheng mentioned in the post that his daughter said she would like to exercise on weekends.

A few Facebook users said that as a public official, Cheng had set a bad example.

However, others said life is too boring under the pandemic and as long as their behavior does not violate the Communicable Disease Control Act, they should not be criticized. Another user said they did not understand why the weather bureau chief had to delete his post for hiking near his home.

Cheng is not the first public figure to receive criticism for posting hiking photos on Facebook. Harlem Yu (庾澄慶) also deleted his photos from a family outing to Tiger Mountain and apologized after causing controversy.