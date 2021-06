Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.