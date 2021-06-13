Alexa
The Latest: Krejcikova aiming for titles sweep in Paris

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/13 18:09
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova holds her trophy after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their final match of the French Open tennis ...

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

11:55 a.m.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

___

Updated : 2021-06-13 19:04 GMT+08:00

