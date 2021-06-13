Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

AIT 'honored' to have Taiwan as partner in global health security

American Institute in Taiwan team proud of bilateral accomplishments in public health

  217
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/13 17:08
American Institute in Taiwan economic team (Facebook, AIT photo)

American Institute in Taiwan economic team (Facebook, AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said it is glad to be promoting long-term public health cooperation with Taiwan and underscored bilateral efforts in advancing global health.

AIT made a post on Facebook Sunday (June 13) afternoon saying the office’s economic team is proud of what it has done in collaboration with Taiwan in the field of public health. The office added that it is honored to have Taiwan as an ally in global health security, as demonstrated by its support of Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization, strengthened U.S.-Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine collaboration, and progress in U.S.-Taiwan health cooperation.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to Taiwan last August to "strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership and enhance U.S.-Taiwan cooperation to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an AIT press release. While in the country, he also signed an MOU that “strengthens ongoing cooperation on global health security, investigation and control of infectious disease, research, prevention and treatment of chronic disease, and the development of drugs and vaccines.”

This month, the Biden administration announced its plan to donate vaccines abroad as part of its Global Vaccine Sharing Strategy. Approximately 7 million vaccines were allotted for Asia.

On June 6, three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan for a three-hour visit to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest. They also revealed that the U.S. would donate 750,000 vaccine doses to the country.
AIT
U.S.-Taiwan relations
COVID-19
health cooperation

RELATED ARTICLES

Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12
Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12
2021/06/13 06:00
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
2021/06/12 20:55
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
2021/06/12 17:47
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
2021/06/12 17:37
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
2021/06/12 16:52

Updated : 2021-06-13 19:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant