AIT 'honored' to have Taiwan as partner in global health security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said it is glad to be promoting long-term public health cooperation with Taiwan and underscored bilateral efforts in advancing global health.

AIT made a post on Facebook Sunday (June 13) afternoon saying the office’s economic team is proud of what it has done in collaboration with Taiwan in the field of public health. The office added that it is honored to have Taiwan as an ally in global health security, as demonstrated by its support of Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization, strengthened U.S.-Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine collaboration, and progress in U.S.-Taiwan health cooperation.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to Taiwan last August to "strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership and enhance U.S.-Taiwan cooperation to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an AIT press release. While in the country, he also signed an MOU that “strengthens ongoing cooperation on global health security, investigation and control of infectious disease, research, prevention and treatment of chronic disease, and the development of drugs and vaccines.”

This month, the Biden administration announced its plan to donate vaccines abroad as part of its Global Vaccine Sharing Strategy. Approximately 7 million vaccines were allotted for Asia.

On June 6, three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan for a three-hour visit to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest. They also revealed that the U.S. would donate 750,000 vaccine doses to the country.