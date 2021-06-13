Palauan students, diplomats in Taiwan to fly home for COVID jabs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A charter plane has been scheduled for Tuesday (June 15) to bring Palauans in Taiwan back home, President Surangel Whipps Jr. said.

The flight will transport Palauan medical patients, students, and diplomats back to the nation for COVID-19 vaccination, the president said. “We’re past planning for it; it’s already confirmed.”

The more than 60 passengers, which include Ambassador to Taiwan Dilmei Olkeriil, will receive their vaccinations at the airport upon their arrival, the Island Times quoted Whipps as saying. Approximately 30 will return to Taiwan after getting vaccinated, while the other half will stay.

Additionally, the plane will bring some patients to Taiwan for medical treatment on its return flight. “Only six are going there because that is what they are allowing for now,” Whipps said, adding that students wanting to come home for the summer can also board the flight.

The government will cover the costs of jabs for the students and Palauan embassy staff.