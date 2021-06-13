Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Anderson tops Pro Stock qualifying in New England Nationals

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 06:21
Anderson tops Pro Stock qualifying in New England Nationals

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Pro Stock points leader Greg Anderson took the No. 1 spot in qualifying Saturday in the at NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Anderson had a run of 6.526 seconds at 209.10 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. for his fifth No. 1 qualifier in six races this year and 110th overall.

“I certainly can’t complain,” said Anderson, a two-time winner at New England Dragway. “It’s pretty much a dream scenario to start the season. I’ve made a couple of mistakes on the driver end, otherwise, we could a seriously good run going already, but I’ve got a lot of time yet to win some races out here. This car has been pretty bad to the bone all year and it’s a beautiful looking car.”

Billy Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, both with their runs Friday. Torrence had a 3.744 at 324.98, and Hagan ran a 3.891 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Updated : 2021-06-13 13:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant