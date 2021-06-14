Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fugitive Chilean colonel arrested in Argentina on human rights violations

By REUTERS
2021/06/14 06:00
Retired Chilean army colonel Walter Klug Rivera (Twitter, Piensa Prensa photo)

Retired Chilean army colonel Walter Klug Rivera (Twitter, Piensa Prensa photo)

Police in Argentina arrested a retired Chilean army colonel in Buenos Aires on Saturday after he fled neighboring Chile, where he was convicted of human rights violations committed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, Chilean authorities and local media reported.

Walter Klug Rivera was convicted in the disappearance and murder of 23 workers in 1973, shortly after Pinochet took power in a coup that resulted in the ouster and death of sitting president Salvador Allende.

"Walter Klug Rivera was apprehended outside the ... hotel where he was staying, which he intended to leave in the next few hours in order to continue evading justice," Chile's police said on Twitter.

More than 3,000 people died or disappeared in political violence during Pinochet's military regime from 1973 to 1990. The secret service and the army also tortured and drove into exile thousands of dissidents and leftists, truth commissions and police investigations have shown.

Klug will be detained in Buenos Aires until Monday, when he must appear before federal judge Julián Ercolini, who will initiate the process to extradite him to Chile, Argentine media reported.
Walter Klug Rivera
Chile
human rights violations
Pinochet

RELATED ARTICLES

'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
2021/02/11 10:00
Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
2021/01/21 16:32
Chinese Embassy calls Uyghur women 'baby-making machines'
Chinese Embassy calls Uyghur women 'baby-making machines'
2021/01/08 18:02
Pope acknowledges Uyghurs in China as 'persecuted people' for first time
Pope acknowledges Uyghurs in China as 'persecuted people' for first time
2020/11/24 15:55
British party says UK should make consequences of Taiwan invasion clear
British party says UK should make consequences of Taiwan invasion clear
2020/11/03 11:12

Updated : 2021-06-14 08:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
Former Taiwan vice president admits COVID-19 vaccination
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination