Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rosenqvist in hospital after crash into wall at Belle Isle

By JENNA FRYER , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/13 04:07
Rosenqvist in hospital after crash into wall at Belle Isle

DETROIT (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist was taken to a Detroit hospital following a wall-smashing crash Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle.

The throttle appeared to stick in Rosenqvist's car as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. With no way to stop or slow his car, the Swede slammed into a tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.

Some of the tires even went over the wall and Rosenqvist's car was stuck nose-up at a nearly 45-degree angle jammed into the scattered tire barrier. He seemed to struggle to catch his breath, and IndyCar's safety team placed Rosenqvist in a neck brace while extricating him.

The race was red-flagged for the wall to be rebuilt — even Penske Corp. President Bud Denker was on the track re-stacking tires and inspecting the damaged wall — and Rosenqvist was at first taken to the track's medical center.

“Felix was conscious the entire time, talking the entire time and he's having some soreness,” said Dr. Geoffrey Billows, IndyCar’s director of medical services. “He had no loss of sensation anywhere or loss of function and we were able to get him out of the car.”

Billows said Rosenqvist was being transferred to a hospital for “enhanced imaging” but cited privacy laws in declining to reveal more. Billows added that IndyCar's preliminary evaluation did not reveal any “muscular or skeletal damage.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-13 11:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant