Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 03:44
Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday.

Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good at 80-77. She made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds later and hit a jumper in the lane to cap the scoring with 49 seconds left.

Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points for Chicago.

Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever (1-11). Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points, Lindsay Allen scored 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10.

Indiana had a 10-2 run in the third quarter to erase most of its nine-point deficit from early in the period. The Sky’s four-point margin of victory was the largest lead by either team during the fourth quarter.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-13 11:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant