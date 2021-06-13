Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cambodia begins evicting floating homes amid protests

By REUTERS
2021/06/13 22:00
Floating home in Cambodia (Wanderinglulu photo)

Floating home in Cambodia (Wanderinglulu photo)

Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh on Saturday began overseeing the dismantling of “floating home” communities on the banks of the Tonle Sap River over the objections of longtime residents who say they have nowhere else to go.

For generations, the floating wooden houseboats of Phnom Penh have been both livelihood and way of life for mostly ethnic Vietnamese families, home to fish farming and interconnected by warrens of hand-built bridges interspersed with sunken poles and small boats.

"Our ancestors have always been here," said Kith Dong, 54, as he and relatives dismantled his home of consisting of a grayling timber platform with a sloped tin roof off the shore of Phnom Penh's Prek Pnov district.

He said the city order did not give his family enough time to relocate.

"If they extended by a few more months, we would have time to build a home," he said.

The Phnom Penh Municipality says the communities amount to floating slums that are eyesores and health hazards, with trash bags and raw sewage floating alongside the houseboats.

Si Vutha, head of Prek Pnov district's land management office, oversaw the dismantling on Friday.

"There are 316 homes that we have to evict today. This really affects the beauty of the city, the environment. You sit on a boat, it smells very bad," Si Vutha told Reuters.

Si Vutha said the evictions are intended to clean up the capital ahead of Phnom Penh's hosting of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, as the newly built stadium is only a few kilometres away.

"There are hundreds of viruses here, foreign tourists come and see our country like this?" he said.

But residents say the crackdown came too soon and questioned why they needed to move with the games still more than a year away.

Si Vutha did not specify why the cleanup had to come now, and Phnom Penh city spokesperson Met Meas Pheakdey could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Dang Van Chou, 57, moved to Cambodia more than 20 years ago from neighbouring Vietnam,

His family makes a living farming fish in enclosures off their dwelling, but this year's fish are too small to sell to raise money for a move, he said.

“I don’t know where to go, I don’t have any land,” he said.
Cambodia
floating homes
Phnom Penh

RELATED ARTICLES

China should honor pledge to share Mekong River data with neighbors: US
China should honor pledge to share Mekong River data with neighbors: US
2021/02/24 17:34
Cambodia reports 3 coronavirus cases who traveled via Taiwan
Cambodia reports 3 coronavirus cases who traveled via Taiwan
2020/07/17 20:09
Thailand's disappearing activists problem still in spotlight after Cambodia abduction
Thailand's disappearing activists problem still in spotlight after Cambodia abduction
2020/07/06 01:00
Hun Sen stays loyal to China over coronavirus epidemic
Hun Sen stays loyal to China over coronavirus epidemic
2020/02/01 16:20
Cambodia continues to deny Taiwan's request to establish representative office
Cambodia continues to deny Taiwan's request to establish representative office
2019/11/19 16:02

Updated : 2021-06-13 22:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant