Leiter strikes out 10, Vandy CWS bound with 4-1 win over ECU

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 03:18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings on Saturday and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series with a 4-1 win over No. 13 seed East Carolina in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional.

Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series. Vanderbilt beat ECU 2-0 in Friday’s opener.

Vandy will make its fifth trip to Omaha, all coming since 2011, and will defend the title it won in 2019.

East Carolina starter Carson Whisenhunt (6-2) left the game while it was scoreless in the fifth inning, but he walked Javier Vaz and Jayson Gonzalez, who scored on Carter Young’s single off reliever Matt Bridges.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. added a one-run double for Vandy in the ninth and Dominic Keegan’s bases-loaded walk made it 4-1.

The Pirates (44-17) dropped to 1-12 all-time in super regional games.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Updated : 2021-06-13 11:30 GMT+08:00

