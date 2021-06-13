Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brewers acquire reliever Hunter Strickland from Angels

By Associated Press
2021/06/13 02:55
Brewers acquire reliever Hunter Strickland from Angels

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.

The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.

“We’re taking a chance on a guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. “It’s pretty much no risk I guess is how you’d see it. He got off to a good start this season, and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we’re hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there’s a pretty good history there of just having some success.”

Strickland has a career record of 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. Before this season, he had pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Seattle Mariners (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and New York Mets (2020).

In other moves Saturday, the Brewers placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list with a strained right shoulder and recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Triple-A Nashville. They also transferred third baseman Travis Shaw to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-13 11:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant