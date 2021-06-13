Taiwan ruling party thanks Japan for supporting nation's inclusion in World Health Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party Spokesperson (DPP) Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) on Saturday (June 12) thanked Japan for supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The Japanese House of Councillors unanimously passed a motion to support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization on Friday. As the proposal was being voted on, President of the House of Councillors Shandong Akiko stood up to express her approval, and the other members followed suit, regardless of party affiliation, Liberty Times reported.

Hsieh said the action was very moving and that the Taiwanese felt Japan’s sincere intention of supporting the nation. The spokesperson also mentioned that Tokyo donated 1.24 million vaccine doses within a short period of time to help Taipei amid a COVID outbreak. These actions help strengthen Taiwan-Japan relations, he said.

Hsieh expressed gratitude on behalf of the DPP to the Japanese government and said the party looks forward to deeper bilateral relations in the future and continued friendly exchanges.

The passing of the motion comes a week after Japan's prime minister, Suga Yoshihide, referred to Taiwan as a country during a National Diet meeting, causing Beijing to lodge a protest.