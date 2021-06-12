Alexa
Auger-Aliassime to play Cilic in Stuttgart Open final

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 23:53
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves the ball during his semi final match against Sam Querrey of the United States at the ATP tennis tournament in S...
Sam Querrey of the United States returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during his semi final match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stutt...
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after winning his semi final match against Sam Querrey of the United States at the ATP tennis tournament in Stu...
Sam Querrey of the United States reacts during his semi final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart,...

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen’s Club.

Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.

Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday's match will be their first meeting on grass.

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

