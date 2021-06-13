Taiwan foreign minister says China expanding influence beyond first island chain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) called on the international community to pay attention to Beijing’s true intentions and said that China is trying to expand its influence beyond the first island chain.

Wu gave an interview with The Australian on Wednesday (June 9) to discuss the current state of cross-strait relations and China’s expansion in the Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said that Taiwan’s values of democracy and freedom are in sharp contrast to China’s totalitarianism, adding that Taiwan is at the forefront of the communist nation’s expansion. Beijing continues to employ military threats, disinformation, hybrid warfare, economic coercion, and political isolation to invade Taiwan, CNA quoted him as saying.

Wu said China has never controlled the nation, pointing out that it has a democratically elected government, a military, its own diplomatic relations, and currency. He said that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities and increase cooperation with like-minded countries to counter Chinese aggression.

The foreign minister called on the international community to pay attention to Beijing’s motives as it attempts to expand past the first island chain. He added that China is trying to exert control over the Solomon Islands and Kiribati because of their strategic location. Beijing is involved in local corruption and using debt traps to make these countries become dependent on it, Wu said.