Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 23:36
Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist

LONDON (AP) — A second teenager appeared in court Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to murder over the shooting in south London last month of Sasha Johnson, a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.K.

The Metropolitan Police said 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday evening. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody with an order to appear at the Old Bailey courthouse on July 7.

Johnson, a mother of two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham in the early hours of May 23 when four men burst into the party and began firing,, witnesses told police. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police previously said that Johnson appeared to have been an unintended victim of the shooting.

Five male suspects were arrested three days after the incident, and four of them were released on bail until a date in late June. The fifth, 18-year-old Cameron Deriggs, was subsequently charged with conspiracy to murder and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 25.

Along with participating in Black Lives Matter, Johnson was a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party, which said she had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism. The party focuses on combatting discrimination, rising inequality and child poverty.

Britain, like many countries, has faced an uncomfortable reckoning with race since the death of George Floyd, the Black American man who was killed in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Black Lives Matter protests swept the U.K., with activists urging the government to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s extensive profits from the slave trade.

Updated : 2021-06-13 10:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant