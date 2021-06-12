American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Boston
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|New York
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|Toronto
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|40
|.355
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|32
|.484
|8½
|Detroit
|26
|37
|.413
|13
|Minnesota
|25
|38
|.397
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|38
|27
|.585
|_
|Houston
|36
|27
|.571
|1
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|Seattle
|31
|34
|.477
|7
|Texas
|24
|40
|.375
|13½
___
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.