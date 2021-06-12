Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _
Boston 39 25 .609 1
New York 33 30 .524
Toronto 31 30 .508
Baltimore 22 40 .355 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 24 .619 _
Cleveland 33 27 .550
Kansas City 30 32 .484
Detroit 26 37 .413 13
Minnesota 25 38 .397 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 38 27 .585 _
Houston 36 27 .571 1
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 6
Seattle 31 34 .477 7
Texas 24 40 .375 13½

___

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant