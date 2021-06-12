Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 17-14 23-10
Boston 39 25 .609 1 _ 7-3 W-2 19-15 20-10
New York 33 30 .524 3 4-6 L-1 17-16 16-14
Toronto 31 30 .508 4 4-6 L-2 13-13 18-17
Baltimore 22 40 .355 17 13½ 5-5 L-2 11-21 11-19
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 39 24 .619 _ _ 6-4 W-2 25-11 14-13
Cleveland 33 27 .550 6-4 W-1 15-12 18-15
Kansas City 30 32 .484 4-6 L-1 16-15 14-17
Detroit 26 37 .413 13 10 4-6 L-1 15-17 11-20
Minnesota 25 38 .397 14 11 3-7 L-1 13-20 12-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 38 27 .585 _ _ 7-3 W-1 20-18 18-9
Houston 36 27 .571 1 _ 7-3 W-1 20-13 16-14
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 6 5 7-3 W-4 18-16 13-16
Seattle 31 34 .477 7 6 3-7 L-2 17-14 14-20
Texas 24 40 .375 13½ 12½ 2-8 L-1 15-16 9-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 31 24 .564 _ _ 6-4 W-2 16-5 15-19
Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4 5 5-5 W-2 19-12 11-19
Atlanta 29 32 .475 5 6 4-6 L-3 17-17 12-15
Miami 28 35 .444 7 8 4-6 W-2 15-13 13-22
Washington 25 34 .424 8 9 4-6 L-1 13-16 12-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 36 27 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-3 22-10 14-17
Milwaukee 36 27 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-2 18-15 18-12
St. Louis 32 31 .508 4 4 2-8 L-1 16-15 16-16
Cincinnati 30 31 .492 5 5 7-3 W-1 14-16 16-15
Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 12½ 12½ 3-7 L-5 13-19 10-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 39 23 .629 _ _ 7-3 W-1 18-9 21-14
Los Angeles 38 25 .603 _ 7-3 W-4 20-10 18-15
San Diego 37 28 .569 _ 3-7 L-3 21-14 16-14
Colorado 25 39 .391 15 11½ 5-5 L-2 20-14 5-25
Arizona 20 44 .313 20 16½ 1-9 L-8 11-17 9-27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Miami (López 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-6) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 09:59 GMT+08:00

