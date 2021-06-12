All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|17-14
|23-10
|Boston
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|19-15
|20-10
|New York
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|17-16
|16-14
|Toronto
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|13-13
|18-17
|Baltimore
|22
|40
|.355
|17
|13½
|5-5
|L-2
|11-21
|11-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|25-11
|14-13
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|15-12
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|32
|.484
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|16-15
|14-17
|Detroit
|26
|37
|.413
|13
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|15-17
|11-20
|Minnesota
|25
|38
|.397
|14
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|13-20
|12-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|38
|27
|.585
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|20-18
|18-9
|Houston
|36
|27
|.571
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|20-13
|16-14
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|5
|7-3
|W-4
|18-16
|13-16
|Seattle
|31
|34
|.477
|7
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|17-14
|14-20
|Texas
|24
|40
|.375
|13½
|12½
|2-8
|L-1
|15-16
|9-24
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|16-5
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|30
|31
|.492
|4
|5
|5-5
|W-2
|19-12
|11-19
|Atlanta
|29
|32
|.475
|5
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|17-17
|12-15
|Miami
|28
|35
|.444
|7
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|15-13
|13-22
|Washington
|25
|34
|.424
|8
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|13-16
|12-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|36
|27
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|22-10
|14-17
|Milwaukee
|36
|27
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|18-15
|18-12
|St. Louis
|32
|31
|.508
|4
|4
|2-8
|L-1
|16-15
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|5
|7-3
|W-1
|14-16
|16-15
|Pittsburgh
|23
|39
|.371
|12½
|12½
|3-7
|L-5
|13-19
|10-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-9
|21-14
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|20-10
|18-15
|San Diego
|37
|28
|.569
|3½
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|21-14
|16-14
|Colorado
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|20-14
|5-25
|Arizona
|20
|44
|.313
|20
|16½
|1-9
|L-8
|11-17
|9-27
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
San Francisco at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Miami (López 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-6) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.