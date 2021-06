Saturday At Tennis Club Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €543,210 Surface: Grass STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 10-6.