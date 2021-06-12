Arizona shows off power in 9-3 victory over Ole Miss

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Donta Williams went 3-for-5, hitting a home run his first time up and a three-run double his last, and Tony Bullard hit two solo homers and a triple as No. 5 overall seed Arizona showed off its power in rallying for a 9-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday night.

Ole Miss (44-21) jumped on Wildcats starter Chase Silseth for three runs in the top of the first inning, scoring on an RBI double by Justin Bench and a two-run single by TJ McCants.

Bullard followed Williams' first-inning homer with solo shots in the second and fourth innings to pull Arizona (44-15) even. Freshman Jacob Berry hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth after Williams led off with a single. Bullard tripled leading off the sixth, scoring on Ryan Holgate's RBI groundout for a 6-3 lead. Williams put the finishing touches on the win with a bases-loaded double in the eighth.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday.

Arizona played without its top two left-handed relievers after Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were placed on interim suspension by the school's dean of students office after a recent off-campus incident involving other university students. The two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct.

