Injury likely to keep Brewers 3B Shaw out until August

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 07:51
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw likely won’t return until August after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball this week.

Shaw got hurt Wednesday at Cincinnati and was placed on the injured list the next day. Brewers manager Craig Counsell provided a timetable before Friday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Counsell said the initial plan is to see whether Shaw can recover without needing surgery.

“This is what the doctor suggests,” Counsell said. “They suggest rehabbing it, getting it strong and seeing if you’re able to play like that again. I think surgery is always a possibility when you pop your shoulder out, but they’re at least optimistic at the start that rehab is the best way to do this, to get it strong and to get it healthy and you see how it feels.”

Shaw, 31, is batting .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games.

Luis Urías started in Shaw’s place Thursday and started at third base again Friday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

