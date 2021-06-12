Alexa
D-backs GM Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer

By DAVID BRANDT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/12 08:01
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks during a news conference at Chase Field in Phoenix. H...

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team while his wife Nicole is dealing with brain cancer.

Hazen said Friday that he will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations. The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016.

Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling a brain tumor for more than a year. The couple has four sons.

“First off, what I want to say, is that Nicole is doing OK,” Hazen said. “She's grinding along. But being realistic about the journey we're on right now, knowing what my job demands, and knowing the most important thing to me, this is demanding a percentage of my time that's starting to creep into the ability for me to do (my job) here physically."

Later he added: “I had to be honest about where I needed to be physically more often than not.”

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said he supports Hazen's decision and is glad Hazen is taking time to be with his family. Hazen and Hall said there is no timetable for the GM's return.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-13 06:58 GMT+08:00

