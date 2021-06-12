Alexa
Matt Hagan leads Funny Car qualifying in New England

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 07:58
EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Matt Hagan led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA New England Nationals with a 3.891-second pass at 331.53 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Hagan has won the past three events at the track.

“We’ve won this race three years in a row and we’re trying to make it four, but you know that’s hard to do," Hagan said. "There’s something about being up here in New England."

Billy Torrence led in Top Fuel and 19-year-old Mason McGaha in Pro Stock in the sixth event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Torrence had a 3.744 at 324.98, and McGaha ran a 6.538 at 210.28 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

