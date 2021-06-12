Alexa
Storm stay unbeaten on road with 86-75 victory over Dream

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 10:45
Seattle Storm players, including Katie Lou Samuelson (33) and Breanna Stewart (30), celebrate a score against the Atlanta Dream in the second half of ...
Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, left, blocks a shot by Seattle Storm forward Candice Dupree (4) during the second half of a WNBA basketball gam...
Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (2) drives as Atlanta Dream forward Elizabeth Williams, right, defends during the second half of a WNBA basketba...

ATLANTA (AP) — Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in WNBA action on Friday.

Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the league with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-.0 away from home.

Courtney Williams had 19 points — on 7-of-20 shooting — and 11 rebounds to pace the Dream (4-6), who lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-4 at home. Candace Parker scored 17.

Seattle shot 58% in the first half, hitting 6 of 10 from distance. Atlanta made just 10 of 37 shots (27%), including 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, in the first half but kept within striking distance by making 13 of 14 free throws.

Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 for the Storm, who won their second straight and sport the best record in the league. Prince sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-13 06:56 GMT+08:00

