Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

QB Sam Noyer heads to Oregon State for final season

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 07:31
QB Sam Noyer heads to Oregon State for final season

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer will use his final year of eligibility at Oregon State.

Noyer, who is from Beaverton, Oregon, announced his move on Twitter on Friday.

Noyer threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six starts last year for Colorado, which went 4-2 in the abbreviated Pac-12 season. He also rushed for 208 yards and five TDs.

With the Beavers, Noyer is expected to compete with redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Chance Nolan.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB also thanked the Buffaloes.

“From an 18-year-old kid to a 23-year-old adult, I have learned so much from this city, this institution and most importantly, this football program. I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will cherish forever," he wrote. “It was truly an honor to wear ‘Colorado’ across my chest.”

Noyer played at safety for the Buffaloes in 2019 before returning to quarterback last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-06-13 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant