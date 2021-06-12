Rizzo hits trying homer on 14th pitch, Cubs beat Cards 8-5

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon, on the 14th pitch of his at bat, during the... Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon, on the 14th pitch of his at bat, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Anthony Rizzo hit a tying home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat against Daniel Ponce de Leon. and Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras also went deep to lead the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday.

With Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019, the Cubs rallied from a 5-1 deficit before a crowd of 35,112.

Pederson drove in three runs and gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double against Génesis Cabrera (1-2).

Tommy Nance (1-0) threw two innings to win his first major league decision. and Craig Kimbrel retired three batters for his 16th save.

