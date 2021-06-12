Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 07:15
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 4-JUNE 10, 2021

From the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden in the U.K. for the G-7 summit to the partial eclipse of the sun in London, traffic queues in Lagos to passengers preparing to depart on a cruise ship in Venice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-06-13 05:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant