Daughter of reputed Mexican drug lord sentenced in US

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 06:40
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A daughter of alleged Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera was sentenced Friday in the United States to 2 1/2 years in prison for her role in Mexican companies designated under the “Kingpin” act, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Oseguera, better known by his alias “El Mencho,” is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

His daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 34, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico, pleaded guilty to the charges in March. She was sentenced during a court hearing in Washington.

Under the act, the U.S. Treasury Department designates companies as aiding narcotics traffickers, usually by laundering money for them, and prohibits Americans from dealing with them. Oseguera Gonzalez was listed as an owner or executive of several such businesses.

Her brother Ruben, known as “El Menchito,” previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth, and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.

The elder Oseguera remains a fugutive, with the U.S. government offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Updated : 2021-06-13 05:27 GMT+08:00

